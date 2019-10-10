In Russia, 72-year-old man was sent to prison for 12 years for “espionage” in favor of Ukraine
In Russia demonstrated that threatens the residents of the border areas, who witnessed the movement of Russian military equipment to the border with Ukraine. A pensioner from the border village of Chertkovo in Rostov region have condemned as a “Ukrainian spy” and sentenced to 12 years in strict regime colony.
Given that at the time of sentencing of the Russian “James bond” was 72 years old, imprisonment for him may well be a lifetime.
Loud charges of “espionage” was involved in the regional Department of the Russian FSB. Detained the pensioner in November 2018. The evidence against the men were found in the house two passports (Ukrainian and Russian), 10 boxes of mobile phones and SIM cards.
According to the FSB, the phones needed the retiree to arrange meetings with Ukrainian intelligence and give them information about Russian military equipment and on military units concentrated on the border.
We will remind, in the Rostov region, a local resident accidentally captured on video the movement of columns of military equipment and published on the Youtube channel. Members strongly advised the man to delete the video to avoid the persecution of the FSB. A day later the video was hidden or moved.
