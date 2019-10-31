In Russia, a drunken man went on a rampage in a kindergarten, because so said the voices in his…
The murder occurred during the “quiet time” in the kindergarten “fairy Tale” in Naryan-Mar (Nenets Autonomous Okrug).
The murderer was arrested. It has been established that at the time of the offence he was drunk. However, their actions 36-year-old Denis Pozdeev explained by some “voices in the head”. They allegedly promised him eternal life after the crime.
In fact the incident initiated several criminal cases, including a murder suspect — part 2 of article 105 of the criminal code (“Murder juvenile”), and also on the staff of children’s institutions, who is charged with negligence” and “Rendering services not meeting requirements of safety of life and health of consumers”.
According to Mash, the man in 2016 was treated by a neurologist at the district hospital of Naryan-Mar. Currently waiting for his test of sanity.
It also became known that in 2016 Pozdeeva were prosecuted for pictures of the swastika in “Vkontakte”. With his fake page Denis was placed not only Nazi symbols, but also photos related to the topic of the Ku Klux Klan. At the trial he pleaded guilty and paid a fine in the amount of 1500 rubles.
