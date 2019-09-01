In Russia, a man beheaded a two-month daughter: details of the terrible tragedy
In Russia, the inhabitant of Saratov detained for the murder of a child. As it turned out, the victim was two months daughter-in-men.
Drama in the family of Saratov (mother 26 years and a father of 38 years) was played on August 31. Having waited, when the wife leaves the store, the man took the kennel with the girl, and carried to the attic. There the child was stabbed in the neck. The headless body of the baby the man tried to hide there, in the attic.
After she got the custody, the man admitted them to the crime. The girl was allegedly congenital abnormality, and the baby was breathing heavily. The man claimed to have only wanted to ease breathing child.
According to Russian media, the second child of the family withdrew. Two year old boy is now in hospital. Saratovec detained. If he is found guilty and osobnym, the man will remain in prison for life.
We will remind, in August in the Ulyanovsk region of Russia, the teenager murdered his entire family and then killed himself. And in Tatarstan police officer was attacked with a knife on the street and fatally injured.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter