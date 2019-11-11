In Russia, a mother and two children jumped from the window of the 9th floor: the first video from the scene of the tragedy
In Moscow, a woman jumped from the apartment window on the 9th floor with their children.
As reported by “Mesh”, one child was a year old, the second six years. The identity of the dead has already established — a 36-year-old Ludmila Sokolova and her 9-month-old daughter Anna. The older boy survived, he was hospitalized in serious condition.
It is known that before the tragedy in the apartment tried to get the doctors — a woman called for an ambulance. She complained of malaise daughters, loss of appetite and General lethargy. When the doctors arrived, the door nobody opened. Ludmila Sokolova lived with her husband, who was now searching for. The reporters claim that “the family looked prosperous”.
As previously reported “FACTS” in Rostov-on-don (Russia) high-rise fire caused terrible death of a woman and child who escape the fire jumped from the 10th floor. The cause of the fire was the problem with gas equipment. When the fire started, the brother of the deceased quietly left the apartment, and a woman with a child, apparently, was cut off by fire from the exit. First from the window fell boy and then his mother.
