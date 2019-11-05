In Russia, a patient of the hospital washed doormat: leaked shocking video
In Miass (Chelyabinsk oblast of Russia) the patient hospital wash rag he used to wash the floor.
The incident occurred in the casualty Department of the local city hospital № 2. Soap supposedly sick woman worker. The camera filmed a neighbor of the patient in the ward, who complained about the fact that they have to be in the same room.
After the video became public, the hospital administration said it plans to submit to the Prosecutor the author of the video for violating patient confidentiality.
According to the Russian media, the head physician of the hospital also promised to find out all circumstances of an event. In case of establishing the guilt of the employee of the medical facility, to punish her.
Video published channel 360.
And published horrible pictures of infectious Department of Tutaev of the Central district hospital in the Yaroslavl region of Russia.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter