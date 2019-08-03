In Russia, a resident of the flooded flats fished from the porch

В России житель затопленной многоэтажки ловил рыбу прямо с балкона

Residents suffering from unprecedented floods in the Irkutsk region of Russia are trying to survive in extreme conditions. In the Internet appeared the video of the most affected cities of Tulun. There one of the locals was fishing the river right from the balcony of a multistory building. Recall that in Sochi the flood triggered the breakthrough of the dam and the city actually went under water.

The video, published by the state TV channel, received a great response online.

“You also mock someone else’s misfortune? What are you moral freaks” — he wrote to Twitter user Ira.

“The people of Russia deserve these leaders, and the media,” retorted the Demon.

