In Russia, a resident of the flooded flats fished from the porch
Residents suffering from unprecedented floods in the Irkutsk region of Russia are trying to survive in extreme conditions. In the Internet appeared the video of the most affected cities of Tulun. There one of the locals was fishing the river right from the balcony of a multistory building. Recall that in Sochi the flood triggered the breakthrough of the dam and the city actually went under water.
When you can’t go fishing, fishing is coming to you.
A resident of the flooded Tulun kept his head and threw the bait right from your balcony. pic.twitter.com/dQyO2ADKFc
— Вести.Ru (@vesti_news) August 1, 2019
The video, published by the state TV channel, received a great response online.
“You also mock someone else’s misfortune? What are you moral freaks” — he wrote to Twitter user Ira.
“The people of Russia deserve these leaders, and the media,” retorted the Demon.