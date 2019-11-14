In Russia, a student shot fellow students in College: the details of the terrible incident (photo, video)
Thursday, November 14, Blagoveshchensk in the Russian student construction College staged a shooting at their school. As a result, one man died, three wounded. It is reported by Telegram channel Mash. Recently it became known about another terrible murder in Russia — in Saint-Petersburg University Professor first shot, and then dismembered his mistress – a graduate student of the University.
According to the information resource, “the Annunciation shooter” — 4th year student Daniel Zatsepin.
According to preliminary data, in the shooting death of his classmate Alexey golubnichy (pictured). Golubnichy was going to marry his girlfriend Darina. The guy planned to make the proposal a few days ago.
Alexey golubnichy with a girl
Classmates describe shooters as Daniel Zatsepina quiet guy. According to students, the cause of the shooting could be a revenge for the girl.
In this photo — Daniel Zasorin with a gun. After the suicide in one of the classrooms.
Classmates zasorina told police that over the girl Zatsepina abused in one of the premises of the College. But a police report she filed. Learning about the incident, Daniel became enraged, walked into a classroom and took aim at those who were considered involved in the incident.
This information is checked by investigators. They plan to interview the girl and relatives of Zasorin.
The attacker on a private College student committed suicide after the arrival of traffic police. The police demanded from the guy to surrender, he started firing in the direction of the inspectors. The police opened fire, blocking the arrow in one of the classrooms. It is allowed to bring College students and teachers. Then the guy shot himself. According to preliminary information, the weapon in his hands — IZH-81.
It is reported that two of the victims in the shooting are in surgery at the hospital. They have multiple gunshot wounds. Two teenagers taken to the regional children’s clinical hospital: one in serious condition, the second condition of average weight. The third is wounded in the Blagoveshchensk city hospital.
where the result of the massacre , which staged a 4-year student Vladislav Roslyakov 25 people were killed, dozens were injured. The killer also killed himself.
