In Russia, admitted that under the Archangel exploded nuclear reactor (video)
The leadership of the Russian Federal nuclear center made a sensational recognition that August 8, near Arkhangelsk in the White sea exploded nuclear reactor, killing five scientists-testers. Three more are in a state of moderate severity.
Scientists had recorded a video message in which the tragedy occurred not in the coastal area of the polygon, as argued earlier, the defense Ministry, and in the White sea.
“A chain of tragic events, the uncertainties of the situation. In a preliminary analysis we have seen that they (the dead. — Approx. ed.) fought to take the situation in hand. But, unfortunately, it was not possible”, — said the head of the center Valentin Kostyukov.
In turn, his colleague Vyacheslav Solovyov acknowledged that the purpose of the trials is the development of compact sources of energy (breeder reactors. Ed.) with the use of radioactive fissile materials. According to him, a similar development is underway in the United States.
Explosion at the marine test site in Arkhangelsk region took place on 8 August near the village of nyonoksa. At first the government of the Arkhangelsk region informed about short-term jump of radiation, but later the message was deleted. Adjacent to the site of the explosion, the area of the White sea until September 10 was closed to navigation.
Meanwhile, the network appeared the photo of the evacuation of victims of the explosion. The wounded were transported in hazmat suits, and the doors of ambulances wrapped film. After public outcry in pharmacies of Severodvinsk and Arkhangelsk have bought up all the iodine.
We will remind, “FAKTY” wrote that the cause of the radiation incident on the ground in the Arkhangelsk region there was an explosion of top-secret missile.
