In Russia again “buried” Putin. This time — along with Medvedev, Shoigu, for Sand
In St. Petersburg at one of the cemeteries there were portraits of the Russian government — Putin, Medvedev, Peskov, Sobyanin, Beglov, Sergei Shoigu, and other state officials.
As informs “New time”, portraits of two hours hanging on the crosses the Smolensk Lutheran cemetery on September 19. On the corners of your photos — the black ribbon.
Two days later, the police detained three activists of “Agarose” — Andrew Seksembaeva, Paul Ivankina and Gregory Kudryavtseva, who was suspected of disorderly conduct. All three deny any involvement in the action, referring to the existing alibi, and billing phone calls — according to the activists, they to the cemetery not even close.
Vasileostrovsky district court opened a criminal case under article “Violation of bodies died and places of their burial by a group of persons upon a preliminary collusion”.
Now, two — Zheksembaev and Kudryavtsev released in the status of witnesses, and Paul Iwancio assigned the status of suspect, he remains in isolation of the Vasilievsky island, against him the question of the measure of restraint. He could face up to 5 years imprisonment.
We will remind, in March of this year, “grave” Putin appeared in Naberezhnye Chelny. It was installed by activists of the “Perpetual protest”. Activist, suspected of installing the sculpture was arrested.
