In Russia again detained Navalny, today at his wife’s birthday
In Russia, once again, the security forces detained well-known opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The politician reported about it in Instagram.
Navalny said that he was detained by the detachment of the Moscow Riot police when he left home for a morning jog.
Now he is in the police Department on the Danilovsky district of Moscow. Why Navalny is detained is still unknown.
Besides, the politician said that today is the birthday of his wife Julia.
Note, the opposition had planned to hold on 27 July at the city hall of Moscow mass protest if they are not registered opposition candidates in the Moscow city Duma deputies.
We will remind, before that Navalny was detained at the Russia Day, 12 June, at a rally in support of journalist Ivan Golunova.
As reported by “FACTS”, recently the Fund of struggle against corruption Alexei Navalny brought new evidence that the propagandist Putin Vladimir Solov’ev is a resident of Italy and pays taxes to the Russian budget, and in Italian.
