In Russia again the mass protests, the first detentions began online broadcast (video)
In Moscow began the second stage of the rally “For free elections” have already begun detention. According to eyewitnesses, the police detained even bystanders.
Among the first “tied” one of the leaders of the opposition Love Sable. About it online wrote a well-known blogger. According to him, the detention took place in the first minutes of the campaign for the admission of independent candidates to the elections to the Moscow city Duma.
We will remind, the first stage of the protests of July 27 was marked by unprecedented brutality of the security forces, a Moscow court sentenced to arrests more than 60 people. Including under arrest was Alexei Navalny. He was given 30 days. Did not save the opposition even the fact that he needed urgent medical help. Personal physician Navalny and opposition supporters believe that he was poisoned by unknown substances.
Known for his opposition views Russian rock musician, founder of the group “time Machine” Andrei Makarevich has dedicated a new song to the opposition protests in Moscow.
