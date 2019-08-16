In Russia, another plane almost crashed after a collision with a flock of birds
The next day after in Russia from-for hits of birds in the engine made a hard landing EN route from the Moscow airport “Zhukovsky” in Simferopol passenger aircraft A-321, one liner almost crashed for the same reason.
As informs Agency “Moscow”, the aircraft of the airline UTair, EN route from Vnukovo to Ufa, was forced to return to the airport due to the ingress of birds into the engine during takeoff.
UTair reported that the bird crashed into the windshield of the aircraft, on Board 97 passengers and six crew members.
