In Russia at the airport caught fire on a passenger plane: there are victims (photos, video)
In Russia a new state of emergency with the aircraft. Early on the morning of 27 June in the city of Nizhneangarsk from soaring An-24 of airline “Angara” engine failure. The crew decided not to fly to Ulan-Ude, and to return to Nizhneangarsk. Sitting in the airport, a plane slid off the runway, knocked down a fence and crashed into a building.
Due to the crash landing killed two crew members — the aircraft commander and flight engineer. Seven more were in the plane were injured of varying severity. Six of the injured are in the hospital.
Just the plane, in addition to the crew, was carrying 43 passengers — 42 adults and a child. Photos from the scene of an emergency Telegram causes channel 112.
The building that got hit by a plane, is the object of the sewage treatment system. After the collision, on the spot, a fire broke out. Teams of rescuers trying to bring down the black smoke and locate the fire.
Earlier, Russian Izhevsk had to emergency land the plane Sukhoi Superjet. During takeoff in the landing gear left the ground cable. This was a damaged wheel height and the engine of an aircraft.
Prior to that, the resonant incident happened in Moscow “Sheremetyevo”. There emergency landing a burning plane, killing 41 people.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter