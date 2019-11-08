In Russia banned the production about Chipollino because of political allusions
In Russia banned the play based on the story by Gianni Rodari “the adventures Chipollino”. The staging was going to demonstrate in Moscow on 9 November, but the Director refused to place at the theatre festival.
“The motives articulated the following: it’s impossible to show the stage of the state agencies, we have employees, family, mortgage”, — said Director Alexander Tattari.
The Director believes that his performance could be denied because of the political names — “#Ryabchikova #will navigering”. “But you stay“is a popular Internet meme that appeared after the communication of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev with pensioners in the annexed Crimea.
In addition, the authorities could not like one of the scenes of the play. “There are only two inclusions which relate to Russian realities. There is a line “no Chickens, but you hold fast.” And the second point is when you take a house of a Pumpkin. This teenagers say: “Devaluation, nationalization, expropriation, renovation“, — said Nadezhda Egorova, the artistic Director of the theatre, under which there is a drama Studio Tattari.
We will remind, earlier in social networks have been a popular joke that soon in Russia the book “the adventures of Chippolino” General ban and permit to burn, as the author too accurately predicted the future of Russia.
