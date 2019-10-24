In Russia BMD at the speed flew into the passenger car: the network has got video of the incident
October 24, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The evening of October 23 in Kostroma airborne combat vehicle (BMD) at speed crashed into a passenger car, the result of which he received significant damage. . About accident according to Russian media reports “5 channel”.
The accident occurred at the intersection of Yury Smirnova and Shagova. Armored vehicle crossed the street on a red light and crashed into a car which waited at the intersection a green signal.
Now, are the circumstances of the accident and the identity of BMD. It is known that the city is stationed 331 guards airborne shock regiment.
that was crossing the road on a green signal of a traffic light. The accident resulted in numerous injuries.
