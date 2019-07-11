In Russia broke out massive fire at CHP: fire visible for many miles (live)

Moscow Mytishchi burning CHP-27 “Northern” fire which is visible from many parts of the Russian capital.

As reported by “mesh”, the flame is raging near the intersection of Volkovskoye and Ostashkovskoe highway. The location of emergency strapped emergency force near Moscow GUMCHS check the information about the burning torch with a height of 50 meters. Although, judging by the video, this can be a quite reliable information.

Emergency services report that the cause of the fire could be a fire at a gas station in the CHP. It is known that CHP was commissioned in 1992. Total capacity of the plant 1060 MW. The main fuel used at the station is natural gas. The network is actively there are various videos of the fire.

Later confirmed that the fire occurred at the station high pressure. Rescuers have warned of the threat of distribution of fire, including the building of the hostel. To the place of state of emergency went the additional forces of the emergencies Ministry of Moscow

