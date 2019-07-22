In Russia brutally killed with a well-known activist
In St. Petersburg killed activist Elena Grigoriev. This was reported by well-known human rights activist Dinar Idrisov.
He reported that she engaged in “democratic, anti-war and LGBT movements.” Grigorieva’s body was found on July 21 near her home, Russian media reported.
Her eight times has struck a knife. According to some reports, the suspected murder of 40-year-old inhabitant of Bashkortostan. Lately Grigorieva were subjected to violence and faced threats of murder. She and her lawyer appealed to the law enforcement bodies on the fact of violence, and in fact threats, but noticeable reaction of the police was not.
Dinar Idrisov mentioned in connection with the death of Elena Grigorieva the murder of activist Konstantin Sinitsyn in 2018. In his opinion, the investigation of the case “is brought”, and convicted for the murder of a man “to it, most likely, not involved”.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, in February 2018 opposition, participated in numerous protests Konstantin Sinitsyn was killed in St. Petersburg at an entrance of own house.
