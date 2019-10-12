In Russia bull Terrier attacked little children: the network got a terrible video

In Nizhnevartovsk the Russian bull Terrier attacked children, which the teacher brought to the stadium.
There has led to walk an aggressive dog without a muzzle. His owner to handle the animal could not, and the dog attacked children. We will remind, in Mariupol fighting dog seriously injured a member of ATO.

As a result, two girls were bitten while their classmate’s face, trying to get away from the Terrier.

The class teacher tried to drive away the dog, but she was hurt.

In a network there was video of the incident hard.

