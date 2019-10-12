In Russia bull Terrier attacked little children: the network got a terrible video
In Nizhnevartovsk the Russian bull Terrier attacked children, which the teacher brought to the stadium.
There has led to walk an aggressive dog without a muzzle. His owner to handle the animal could not, and the dog attacked children. We will remind, in Mariupol fighting dog seriously injured a member of ATO.
As a result, two girls were bitten while their classmate’s face, trying to get away from the Terrier.
The class teacher tried to drive away the dog, but she was hurt.
In a network there was video of the incident hard.
Bull Terrier attacked children near Nizhnevartovsk high school. Two girls were injured from the bites, and the boy ran away and smashed his face. It is worth to pay tribute to our homeroom teacher who tried to protect the students. But the dog’s owner should be better to look after her pic.twitter.com/mo5EKBzL8Q
