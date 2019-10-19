In Russia burned to death six children: photos and video from the scene of the tragedy
In Russia in Rostov Veliky, on the night of 19 October, a fire occurred in a two story apartment building. The fire killed 7 people, including 6 children.
The fire occurred in the eight-apartment houses building, whose first floor was wooden. There were emergency workers and other emergency services. Were found the bodies of six children and one girl, reports “Echo of Moscow”.
According to preliminary information, the fire occurred because of careless handling of fire. On the spot continue to operate emergency services. There is an assumption that under blockages there can be a 50-year-old man.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, October 5 in Russia, burned the building of the Ministry of foreign Affairs. Fire on Smolensk square in Moscow broke out in the basement of the building in the evening. Prior to this, in the basement of the Ministry carried out maintenance work. The foreign Ministry said that the fire occurred in one wing of the building.
