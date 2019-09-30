In Russia buyers staged a wild stampede for cheap Chinese blenders (video)
In Russia in the city of Nizhnekamsk hardware store decided to declare the action of the blenders, but overestimated the civility of their buyers. The audience turn threatened to demolish the walls of the store, and all that is in the way. To be safe, the store employees hiding in the back room, throwing toys into the crowd.
The record shows that both blenders for 199 rubles (about 75 UAH) crowd. Buyers shouted, outraged, trying to push aside competitors. And those who still managed to get a hold of promotional merchandise, forced to fight your way to the exit.
Local media said that the action in store only lasted an hour, and this explains the excitement.
Earlier, in Moscow the clients of the restaurant came to blows in line for free burgers. And in Nizhny Novgorod at festivities free pancakes tossed into the crowd.
