In Russia children sell toy Osama bin Laden
Stavropol store that sells children’s toys, put on the shelves of fancy goods — plastic Osama bin Laden.
Photo was taken by witnesses, laying out the network.
Bin Laden leader terrorist organization al-Qaida, which claimed responsibility for the attacks of 11 September 2001 in the United States. The leader of the terrorist organization destroyed in 2011.
Previously, the IP group reported that the publication of CIA documents seized during the RAID 2011, which was killed Osama bin Laden, confirms US claims that Iran supported the terrorist organization involved in tertanam September 11.
The US intelligence officials have long stated that Iran has maintained close ties with a terrorist organization, since 1991, as confirmed in a 19-page document, “al-Qaeda” in Arabic, published by the CIA.