In Russia collapsed wall of the building, under the rubble were about 10 people (photo, video)
In the Russian Novosibirsk collapsed building under construction. Nine workers can be under blockages. It is reported by Telegram-channel Mash.
“On a place rescuers work. One Builder managed to save — it gave the doctors. The area of the collapse — 150 squares”, — stated in the message.
The investigative Committee said that with the collapse of the building in Novosibirsk killed at least two people. Criminal case is brought. On a place cynologists work continues the rubble. Rescuers managed to get out from under the rubble of three people.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, in Ukrainian, Drogobych in the night of 28 August also saw the collapse of the building. The explosion destroyed a four-storey entrance building. One person was killed, seven were hospitalized. To conduct search and rescue operations just attracted 72 people and 21 units of equipment, including from gschs 40 personnel and 10 pieces of equipment.
