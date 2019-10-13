In Russia could not find the way to its Grand opening
In the village GUAM Ukamenskoe district of the Udmurt Republic held a solemn opening of the road. However, network users were surprised to see photos from the event published in the community in “Vkontakte”.
“A road somewhere? Mess, where are the people in rubber boots, dear not to be”, — wrote in the comments Anna Bogdanova.
The photos show how the head of the settlement Natalia Redkina, first Deputy head of the district of Al Baltachevo and curator in the area of implementation of the “Proactive budgeting” Rosalia Bekbasarova cut the red ribbon. Guests opening stand in the mud in rubber boots.