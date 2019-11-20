In Russia counted how many stars you earn in Instagram
In Russia counted how many stars, famous presenters and representatives of show-business earn on advertising in Instagram. For the first time, Forbes magazine has made a rating of the bloggers who have succeeded in the Russian segment of Instagram. Not surprisingly, top-15 by a wide margin headed by Ksenia Sobchak, which has earned him even at his own wedding. Her provocative interviews with celebrities, head the tops of the queries and hit record hits.
On Instagram Sobchak signed 6.8 million people. Xenia occasionally shares on the network personal places advertising positions. It advertises luxury brands of clothing, jewelry, food. Overall, enterprising Sobchak managed to earn about 1.6 million dollars.
In second place was the young mother Regina todorenko. The presenter not only tells subscribers how to get in shape after giving birth, shares the secrets of strong family relationships and the upbringing of his son, but promotes the brands of clothes, cosmetics and products for children. While Regina gets much less Sobchak is approximately 0,86 million dollars.
Well earned and outrageous singer Olga Buzova who dream to go to Eurovision. She closes the top three. Her income is slightly less than Todorenko.
Also, the rating includes Polina Gagarina, Elena Temnikova, Anna, Oksana, Yana Rudkovskaya, IDA Galich, Daria Clarina, Vera Brezhneva, Irena Ponaroshku, Victoria Bonya and Natalia Rudova. Mostly TV radio host and star of show business.
