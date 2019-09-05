In Russia counted “thieves in law” and called the number of dollar billionaires among them
The Ministry of internal Affairs of Russia has counted 432 active “thief in law”. 318 of them are now at large, 114 — sit, 31 persons under investigation and 19 “lawyers” wanted. This writes Ura.ru.
It is reported that among all the “thieves” most Georgians — 242 people, the second place Russian — 51, followed by the Armenian “thieves” — 30 people, then the Yezidis (Kurds) — 26, -16 Azerbaijanis, Abkhazians -10, -10 Chechens and Jews — 7, reports the edition “Sputnik Azerbaijan”.
According to the publication, in compiling a list of the MIA of Russia helped colleagues from Ukraine. The law enforcement authorities of both countries agreed that the most dangerous “legalist” today is the Nadir of Salifou (Guli), actively spreading the influence on the territory of both Russia and Ukraine.
It is also known that almost all Azerbaijani thieves have Russian citizenship. In Russian prisons now sit Ilgar Aliyev, Taleh Dagiev, Emin Akhmedov, Zaur Shipilov, Ali Heydarov, Ulfat Tagiyev. Was recently detained and Hajibaba Talibani. Yunus Nazarov lives in the territory of Uzbekistan. Dato Agjabadi has long been settled in Ukraine. And ghouls and Rafet Alibayramli wanted by Interpol on Russia’s request.
The richest among them, called ghouls, Yusuf, Shamkhor, Vagif Diplomat, albert of Red and Rashad Ganja. They all, according to Azerbaijani media, are billionaires.
Among the Slavic “thieves” billionaires call Sergey Aksenov (Aksen Izmailovo) and Vladimir Tyurin (Tyurik). The status of the other reaches several tens of millions of dollars. Thus, regardless of where he lives is “a lawyer” — in Russia or abroad, the main source of income is located in Russia.
The main source of the same ghouls are deductions traders of vegetable markets across the country, who after the murder of his rival — Rovshan Lankaran began to move under his wing. It is not uncommon and ransom for kidnapped businessmen. By the way, Guli and wanted by Russian law enforcement. Recently, this criminal view of profit have been actively used in Ukraine, where the emissaries of the ghouls accept money even in bitcoin.
As previously reported “FACTS”, “thief in law” Guli has laid under tribute businessmen of the Urals, its people even call them directly from Turkey, demanding a bribe.
