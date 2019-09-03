In Russia crashed Sturmovik: the first part of PE
In Russia in the North Caucasus crashed su-25UB. The Russian defense Ministry confirmed the crash of a military aircraft.
The two pilots managed to eject from a distressed aircraft. If they made it and where it landed, until it appears. We are searching for.
The plane took off from a military airfield in Vienna and fell in a deserted area, information on victims and destructions did not arrive yet.
The su-25 operated since 1981 by the Soviet Union and was later adopted by the Russian air force. According to the latest data, in Russia are in operation 15 attack aircraft su-25UB. The military aircraft refers to training and combat, can reach speeds up to 950 km/h and is designed to engage ground targets.
We will remind, the Russian su-25 was raised in the air at the moment of capture of the Ukrainian ships in the Black sea. The same military aircraft was used during operations in Syria.
Photo Dorian Bentejac/Twitter
