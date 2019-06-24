In Russia created the polio vaccine
Russia has developed a vaccine against polio. Currently, specialists conduct clinical trials. The corresponding statement the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said RIA “Novosti”.
Before the vaccine was purchased abroad. However, Popov is sure that soon the Russian market will have its own inoculation. She also noted that currently the predominant content of the national calendar is provided by the Russian vaccines.
Russian scientists tend to create vaccines that protect from several infections. And the country, according to the head of Rospotrebnadzor, has extensive experience in this area: developed vaccine against pertussis, diphtheria and tetanus. In Russia it is used for a long time, the results are good.
Currently also used Russian vaccine against measles. She also gives good immunity. In Russia, according to Popova, the lowest incidence of measles.
It should be noted that the majority of Russians believe vaccines are effective – such answer was given by more than 60% of the respondents. Safe think they have less people in Russia – 44%, and the unsecured – 24%.