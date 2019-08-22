In Russia decided to dispose of “wrung” in Ukraine submarine “Zaporozhye”
In Russia, prepared for disposal, captured during the annexation of the Crimea Ukrainian submarine “Zaporizhia”. The submarine is already quite dilapidated (built in 1970) and also obsolete, because the invaders turned out to be unnecessary.
That the only Ukrainian submarine the Russians are likely to be sent for dismantling, it was announced in the summer of 2019. Now the Russian Ministry of defense is actively looking for companies specializing in recycling of diesel submarines.
Choosing a contractor is expected until September 2019, and demolition work is expected to be completed until November 2020.
Recall that the submarine “Zaporozhye” in Soviet times was part of the Northern fleet, were then transferred to black sea fleet. After the division of the fleet between Ukraine and Russia in 1997, the submarine went to the Ukrainian side. “Zaporozhye” for a long time stood in the dock for repairs, but in 2012 there was a hope that the submarine will be able to perform their direct functions, but also become a place of training submariners. Also considered the proposal to convert the submarine into a Museum.
In March 2014, during the annexation of Crimea by Russia, the submarine “Zaporozhye” was in the Streletskaya Bay in Sevastopol and there, together with other ships of the Ukrainian Navy was seized by the Russian military.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter