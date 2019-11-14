In Russia decided to “revive” the cult Soviet animated series “Nu, pogodi!”
The Russian film Studio “Soyuzmultfilm”, which is a famous Soviet writer and screenwriter Eduard Uspensky was accused of gross violation of the copyrights, decided to start a new cycle of the famous Soviet cartoon “Nu, pogodi!”. This writes the Russian Interfax.
“The first series can be seen in the early summer of next year, after that will be according to our plan of 26 new episodes of “Nu, pogodi!”, told journalists the Chairman of the film Studio “Soyuzmultfilm” Juliana Slaschova.
In turn, Vice-Premier of the Russian government Olga Golodets said that “the restart of the cartoon will become a gift to our younger generation.”
We will remind, “Well, wait!” — cartoon Studio “Soyuzmultfilm”, the first issue of which was on may 6, 1969. Director Gennady Sokolsky was filmed the “zero” series for animation journal “the Merry carousel”, the main idea which formed the basis of the animated series “Nu, pogodi!”. The plot is constantly ending in failure, the wolf chasing the Rabbit, hoping to eat it. In the end, the Hare always turns out to be unharmed, and the Wolf at the end of each of the series says or yells, “Well, Hare, wait!”. The Director of the animated series became Vyacheslav Kotenochkin. The role of the Wolf was voiced by the actor Anatoly Papanov, hare — actress Clara Rumyantsev. The cartoon is included in the “Gold collection” film studios.
In June of 2019, it was reported that “Nu pogodi!”, according to VTSIOM, took first place in the ranking of favorite cartoons of the Russians.
