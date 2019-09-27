In Russia decided to tighten the screws to Deutsche Welle, on the order of “Voice of America” the Medusa and the air force
The Commission of the Russian Duma found in the work of the German broadcasting company Deutsche Welle “signs of excuse of extremism.” As reported by RBC, said the head of the Committee Vasily Piskarev.
So, the content about the blogger Vladislav Tits Deutsche Welle, according to the Piskarev, in fact, does not recognize him as a criminal. The blogger had previously been sentenced to five years in prison. He was accused of inciting hatred after a post on Twitter in which he wrote about the fate of the children of security forces involved in the dispersal of the unsanctioned rally on July 27 in Moscow.
Also, according to the Commission’s findings, Deutsche Welle violated Russian law by publishing material with an appeal to come to a rally in Moscow.
DW explained that quotes the organizers of the protests, and was not encouraged to go to rallies. However, the expert linguist, who was involved in the work of the Commission came to a different conclusion.
Now the media can get the status of a foreign agent and lose accreditation in Russia.
“They were political activities financed from the budget of the Federal Republic of Germany. We have documents confirming this. Thus, it is, in our view, is an activity of a foreign agent”, — said the Piskarev.
Piskarev also said that the Commission is studying the materials of “Now”, Meduza, “the Russian service Bi-bi-si”, “MBKH-Media” and “Radio Liberty”, but any decisions to speak still early.
