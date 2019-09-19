In Russia detained the shaman, who was going to overthrow Putin (video)
On the morning of Thursday, September 19, in Russia have detained Alexander Gabysheva shaman from Yakutia, which this spring went Hiking on Moscow to expel Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he considers a product of the dark forces.
“Dark forces” — the police, who came by two buses early in the morning detained Gabysheva, who stopped for the night. Rossm write that against a shaman can bring a case for the “organization of extremist community”.
Social networks reacted to the arrest of Alexander Gabysheva.
A detachment of Imperial police hunt threatening the regime of dwarf-dictator of the shaman-opposition catches up with him and arrest.
This is not a dystopian story of a Russian Orwell or author of books about “popadantsy”, and today’s Russian reality. In this country it’s hopeless! pic.twitter.com/J4gK9Qd3Sc
— Vіtаuskаs (@Vitauskas_A) September 19, 2019
As previously reported “FACTS”, journalist Ivan Yakovina jokingly suggested that all sorts of misfortunes that have befallen Russia in the last time (plane crashes, fires, radiation leakage) caused by mystical forces that generates a Yakut shaman coming to Moscow. “Laughing at the Yakut shaman, who goes to Moscow to overthrow in hell “demon” — Putin. But note: as its proximity to the capital of Russia local opposition is gaining strength, protests are becoming more numerous, with people subsides Wraith, they cease to be afraid,” wrote journalist in the social networks.
