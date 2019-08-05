In Russia died 21-the summer football player (photos)
In the Russian women’s football tragedy. At the age of 21 years passed away midfielder club “Chertanovo” Anastasia Berezina (in the photo). The girl in the dream’s heart stopped.
“In our family — a huge mountain… In the night from 3 to 4 August was not Anastasia Berezina. More than half of his life, Anastasia gave to our club, it is 11 years played in Chertanovo, having passed all stages — from primary school to the starting lineup of the home team, and every day she did everything possible to make our club become stronger and win.
Nastya has repeatedly won national Championships, played in the Cup final, became the best player and scorer in various tournaments, he defended the colors of the national flag, speaking for the Junior and youth teams of Russia.
Female football club “Chertanovo” expresses its deepest condolences to the families of Anastasia Berezina and grieves together with them. We are proud that you were part of and will always remember you. Nastia was only 21 years old. The bright memory”, — reported in the official Instagram club.
Photo of FC Chertanovo
