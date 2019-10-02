In Russia died a famous actor
Soviet and Russian theater and film actor, Director Igor Pushkarev has died on 82-m to year of life.
As noted in the statement on the website of the Union of cinematographers of Russia, Pushkarev, died 30 September 2019.
Known Pushkarev was after the filming of the movie “if it’s love?” Yuri Raizman.
He also starred in the films “Own mind”, “the Third half”, “the Living and the dead”, “the Amazing adventures of Denis Korableva” and many others.
In “the Amazing adventures of Denis Korableva” Pushkarev played father Bears, and was also the Director of this picture.
Just Pushkarev played more than 70 roles in films. By the way, he was the first performer of the role of Yuri Gagarin in the film “The first” Director Anatoly Granicus.
Recall that on 28 September died people’s artist of the USSR mark Zakharov.
