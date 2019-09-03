In Russia died a famous actress and heroine of legendary Vysotsky’s songs
Died in Moscow, Soviet and Russian actress Zinaida Slavina, who starred in the films “Ivan da Marya”, “Road to the sea” and others.
The actress was 79 years, cause of death not specified.
On the website “Commonwealth of actors Taganka” it is noted that the date and place of the funeral of the actress will be announced later.
Slavin was in the Theatre on Taganka. She has also starred in dozens of films. Among them — the Fight at the crossroads, “Incident which nobody has noticed”, “Sergey Lazo”, “salute, Maria!”, “The new girl”, “About friends-companions”, “Living people”, “Martin Eden”, “Sophia Perovskaya”, and many others.
In the theater, she had played with Vladimir Vysotsky. He called her favorite actress and even made the heroine of the song “Dialogue at the TV.”
Recall that on 29 August in Moscow has died the actor Alexander readout.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter