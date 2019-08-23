In Russia died a famous Director
In Moscow on 65 th year of life died a famous Soviet and Russian Director Mikhail Sedyshev.
This was reported on the website of the Union of cinematographers of Russia.
What was the cause of death of the filmmaker, not specified. Parting with him will take place on August 26 in the memorial hall of the hospital No. 1 in Moscow.
Wadysaw graduated from the directing Department VGIK (workshop Marlena hutsieva). He spent a long time filming documentaries. Among the feature films — “the wanderer”, “Bursa”, “Seminarians” and “to Whom in Russia to live”.
Wadysaw also wrote the book “Volcanic”.
We will remind, on August 22 has died the Russian actor Viktor Vlasov, who played in the TV series “Isayev”, “the Investigation leading Experts”, “at the corner At the Patriarchal”.
Also earlier it was reported about the death of Russian actress Aleksandra Nazarova.
