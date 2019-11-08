In Russia died a famous human rights activist, who opposed the war in Ukraine
November 8, 2019
In Russia died restorer, one of the organizers of the protest rallies on Bolotnaya square in 2012, Sergei Sharov-Delaunay.
As reported by Chairman of “Russia sitting” Olga Romanova, Sergei Sharov-Delaunay died of a swift lung cancer.
Sergei Sharov-Delaunay is one of the most famous Russian artists-restorers. He was the chief architect of the iconostasis of the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow and restored by a sculptural group “Chariot of Victory” on the arc de Triomphe in the Russian capital. His exclusive interview to our edition of “in Russia “the Ukrainian front line” passes through the family” visit the website “FACTS.”
