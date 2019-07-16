In Russia died an actress, known for the film “Ordinary miracle”
At the age of 65 years, died of Soviet and Russian movie and theatre actress Olga Valikova. This was reported by her colleagues from the Central academic theatre of the Russian army.
The actress was born on 26 March 1954. In the Theater of the Soviet army started to work in 1980. Played in performances of “Inventive lover”, “playing on the keys of the soul”, “the Adventures of the good soldier Schweik”, “the Amazing adventures of Masha and Viti” and others.
Movie Velikova could be remembered in the movie “Ordinary miracle”. She later starred in several Russian TV series, including “the wood-Grouse”. In 2014, Olga Valikova received the medal “For labour valour”.
