In Russia died suddenly a politician, calling to tear down the monuments to Lenin and to renounce the “Russian world”
In Russia died suddenly a leader of public political movement “New Russia” Nikita Isaev, who did not live to 42 years. We will remind, earlier it became known about the death of one of the organizers of the protests on Bolotnaya square in 2012.
On the death of Isayev Russian media soobshaet with reference to several sources in the “New Russia”.
In addition, information was confirmed by a friend of the late Alina Zheltovskaya.
“Tonight, has suddenly gone my beloved, the meaning and the essence of everything. We were in this moment together. He was doing a great deal to me and even at this point I don’t know how to survive, he was next to me,” — she wrote in Facebook.
According to preliminary data, the death of an opposition politician came on the night of 16 November, when he rode the train Tambov-Moscow.
The official cause of death has yet to be announced.
Isaev gained notoriety in Ukraine after live on “Russia 1” urged Russians to renounce the “Russian world” and the Soviet past. Then Olga Skobeeva called him an idiot.
