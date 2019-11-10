In Russia died suddenly well-known club promoter (photo, video)
Russian media reported about the sudden death of well-known promoter Paul Pichugin, has become a legend club, Moscow 2000 years under the nickname “Pasha face control”. Then he stood on the face control in expensive night clubs of Moscow — “Titanic” Byblos, “Pyramid”, “Shambala” and “Diaghilev”.
Paul Pichugin on “workplace”
He dedicated one of the songs of the band “Disco Crash”.
It is known that at the time of death of 38-year-old promoter was home alone. When he became ill with heart, the man called an ambulance, but doctors were powerless.
“Soon, they say, is not reached. “Suspected DVT” because he recently had knee surgery”, — announced the preliminary diagnosis of a friend of Paul MC Dima Hedgehog.
Part of the media wrote that before his death, Pichugin was walking at the wedding of the Creator of the project vklybe.tv Dmitry nagaytseva, but this information was not confirmed.
We will remind, recently in Russia died restorer, one of the organizers of the protest rallies on Bolotnaya square in 2012, Sergei Sharov-Delone, a well-known actor Alexander Mikhailov, who played Basil kuzjakina in the film “Love and doves”, was buried in the media by mistake.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter