In Russia died the General who personally broke 130 “thieves in law”
The twenty-fifth of August in the city of Ulyanovsk (Russian Federation) on 91-m to year of life has died Vasily Sarcev — the General-the major of Federal Agency of execution of punishments (FSIN). About it writes RIA Novosti.
The Agency notes that the officer was known for iron character and famously created the infamous in the underworld the colony “White Swan”.
Now this is the legendary correctional facility used for the maintenance of life convicts, in other words, the worst criminals in the country.
However, initially the “White Swan” was working for a different purpose: “breaking” authority and thieves. Under the leadership Syrtseva colony with his task was done perfectly. Ten years after it passed, five thousand bandits; after his release, many ex-felons “out in circulation”, and about 130 mothers of lawyers, who have been here, voluntarily gave up the title for the community of thieves is a very impressive figure.
Sources in FSIN say that Vasily Svircev and to the “White Swan”, where he worked for ten years, demonstrated a rigid attitude to the thieves and the ability to deal with them. So, in 1953 while serving on the Kolyma, he participated in the suppression of the terrible camp of the rebellion, arranged by “thief in law” nicknamed the Predator, ruthless killer-recidivist. Already being a retired General did not stop to lead an active life, was engaged in public work.
