In Russia during landing passenger plane crashed, there are victims
In Russia, private An-2 plane made an emergency landing on August 30. When landing killed two people.
The incident occurred in Yakutia. Light aircraft An-2 flew from the area of Us-Khatyn in Yakutsk and was on his way to the village Suordakh Verkhoyansk district, reports “Interfax”.
About 400 km from the point of departure of the aircraft made an emergency landing in the lake Silyan-kyuel kobyayskiy district. All on Board were two crew members and three passengers.
This is not the only emergency transport that occurred in Russia in recent days. So, a passenger Airbus A-320 of airline “Siberia”, flying from Vladivostok made an emergency landing in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk due to a technical fault. The plane made landing in a regular mode, for medical help did not apply.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, a few weeks ago in Russia, crashed EN route to annexed Crimea, a passenger plane A-321. He made a hard landing in a corn field after taking off from suburban airport Zhukovsky. 15 passengers were injured, and damages were the result of an emergency evacuation.
