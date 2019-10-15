In Russia, experts found alcohol in the blood of 6-year-old child who was hit by a police
Russia repeated the story two years ago, when a fatal accident trying to blame not the driver, and the child victim. In order to whitewash the driver, experts are trying to prove that the child appeared on the road drunk.
New the tragic incident happened on 13 July 2019 in the Kirov region. Six-year-old boy on a Bicycle came under the wheels of a Nissan. Behind the wheel of the car was 45-year-old police officer. The child received severe injuries and died at the scene.
Examination of the case lasted nearly three months, and finally the parents of the deceased boy gave the opinion of medical experts. The family was shocked, as experts have argued about found of 0.51 ppm of ethanol in blood of the child.
The case is remarkable also that was driving the police after the accident not even arrested. He remained in office and is awaiting completion of the investigation. At the insistence of the injured party in the case is scheduled re-examination.
Recall the story in 2017 in the suburbs have evolved in almost the same scenario. Woman knocked down in the yard six year old boy. The expert said that found in the blood of a child with a high dose of ethanol. The test showed that the ethanol in the analyses came from improperly conducted the examination.
Russian accidents often happen through the fault of the members of the security units or due to the negligence of the military.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter