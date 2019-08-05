In Russia, explosions in ammunition depots: the first part (photo, video)
In the Krasnoyarsk region (Russia), where raging fires that at first the Russian authorities did not want to put out because of the “economically infeasible” under the Achinsk, in the village of Kamenka exploded ammunition depot.
As reported ngs24.EN, from the area of emergency is the evacuation of the population. In social networks eyewitnesses reported that at first they thought that the teachings are. The network posted a photo from the beach from where I could see a huge column of smoke.
They say that explosions were heard and residents of neighboring settlements.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Russia’s explosion of the next defence enterprise in the territory of the plant “Crystal” in Dzerzhinsk (Nizhny Novgorod region).
