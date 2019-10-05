In Russia found a unique “diamond doll” (photo, video)
The Russian company “ALROSA” has extracted in Yakutia, unique diamond, which freely moves inside another diamond. I believe that this is the first precious stone in history. It was called “the diamond dolls” — because of the resemblance to the famous doll, inside which are similar to her dolls smaller.
“As far as we know, such diamonds have not met in the history of world diamond production. Usually in such cases some minerals are replaced with other without the formation of cavities,” said the Deputy Director of the company Oleg Kovalchuk in an interview to “Interfax”. Assume that first came the inner diamond and the outer was formed during the later stages of growth.
The age of the diamond can exceed 800 million years. The weight of the “external” diamond of 0.62 CT. And the inner — 0.02 CT.
