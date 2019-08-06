In Russia have detained a possible murderer of the author of “Vladimir Central”
Tuesday, August 6, at the king’s house chanson Michael Krug in the Russian city of Tver brought a suspect in his murder. Writes about this “Tape.ru”.
It is reported that employees SK of Russia across the Tver region in the presence of a suspect was carried out investigative activities, also the place was attended by policemen and Riot policemen of Regardie.
Sister singer Olga Medvedev said that the investigators on the eve of the visit asked her to clean the house where he was killed the Round, all the sharp objects. Then paddy brought handcuffed man, whom she had not seen before. A relative of the singer does not know what the experiment was carried out in the house, she was sitting in the other room.
As we know, Mikhail Krug, author and artist of the song “Vladimir Central” was shot on the night of July 1, 2002. The criminals broke into the mansion, opened fire, wounded the mother-in-law of the artist, and when the cries ran himself Michael Circle, and shot him. The musician died in hospital from severe gunshot wounds. Performers and possible customers of murder are not named until now. The crime is still not solved, the development of two suspects in the murder of the singer — gang member “the Tver wolves” Alexander Ageev and of a man by the name of Veselov — not avail.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the world champion in easy weight under version WBA Vasyl Lomachenko during a holiday in Belgorod-Dniester, Odessa region drove his Mercedes-Benz G-class, popularly referred to as “Gaelic”, the song of the king of Russian chanson Mikhail Krug “Good luck” with a naked torso and not wearing a seat belt.
