In Russia have established the cause of the tragedy on the “Losharik”
The cause of the fire on the deep-sea submersible in the Barents sea, which killed 14 Russian submariners, was the fire in the battery compartment, which occurred due to short circuit in one of the switchboards, and the ventilation system carried the smoke through the compartments. This information was announced by the Minister of defence of Russia Sergey Shoigu, according to the Telegram channel “Before anyone else. Well, almost”.
According to the Russian newspaper “Kommersant”, the majority of submariners in this time of rest and no time to use individual means of protection. In the end, survived only to intercede at the last duty watch of five. They managed to localize the fire from spreading and to raise the station.
We will remind, the tragedy on a nuclear deep-water station (AGS) AC-31 occurred on 1 July at about 21:00. The station at this time perform combat missions in the range of the Northern fleet, located near the outlet of the Kola Bay in the Barents sea. The accident killed 14 Russian submariners. The Russian authorities have already released their names.
