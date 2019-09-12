In Russia have made an incredible statement about his “ancestors” such as Social bullied
September 12, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In the network appeared the photo from the Russian textbook for school children, where the ancient clams and the dinosaurs called “Russian ancestors”.
So, on the published pages in the announcement for the new section of the textbook indicated that the “ancient Russian” is a giant molluscs, aquatic lizards and elephants. It is noted that all these animals lived in Russia before coming here people.
Network users laughed at the strange statement in Russian textbooks. Was noted the strangeness of the laws of evolution in Russia, and also asked about the position of the ROC regarding the posted facts.