In Russia in a fire at the “Losharik” has found “Ukrainian trail”
The cause of the fire on the Russian submarine “Losharik”, during which killed 14 submariners, could be the failure of the batteries that was previously exported from Ukraine, but after the “strained relations” was replaced by the lithium-ion battery production in Russia.
About it reports “Kommersant” with reference to sources close to the investigation. “It was established that deep-water stations of the type AC-31 a long time was completed with silver-zinc batteries, which were produced in Ukraine. After complications of relations with this country batteries AC-31, under the warranty of the manufacturer, replaced by the Russian lithium-ion batteries”, — writes the edition.
The sources told reporters that the smoke on the “Losharik” was created in the dock with the boat-bearer of the “suburbs”. Divers according to the instructions left on the site of emergency and began to fight the fire — leaving the scene of an emergency shall entail criminal liability.
Using all means of extinguishing the fire, the submarine began to choke. Then the commander gave the order to evacuate. A source said that the boat carrier submariners waited four gidronavty of the second crew, who were supposed to help with the evacuation. “Most likely, at the time of preparation of the crew for evacuation, an explosion occurred”, — noted journalists.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the Russian Ministry of defense claimed that the fire on the submarine occurred in the territorial waters of the Russian Federation. It was reported that the submarine “studied down.”
