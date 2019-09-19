In Russia in Chechnya burnt down shopping centre: there was a video of a large-scale fire
In Grozny (Russia) burned shopping complex “Grand-Park”. It is reported TASS with reference to the Republican MOE.
“Fire in the shopping center “Grand Park”. Lit store on the ground floor. To the place directed forces and means at higher rank call”, — noted in the MOE.
The fire was covered by two restaurants and a store with sporting goods. According to preliminary information, the fire started in the electrical shop on the third floor, then the fire went down to the first floor.
Ivan, burns shopping Mall Grand Park. pic.twitter.com/3Vu3vGMngq
Naked Patriot (@GolyDovolen) 19 Sep 2019
The total area of fire amounted to 700 square meters.
In extinguishing the fire involved 12 vehicles and 50 rescuers.
The victims managed to escape thanks to the timely evacuation of visitors.
At the moment the fire is extinguished.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk there was a terrible fire in the street Gusarova. The fire started in the middle of the night on the third floor of a typical five-story building. The fire killed eight people, four of them children.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter