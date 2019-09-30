In Russia, inadequate with a hacksaw, breaks into the school and tried to commit suicide in front of children
In Russia in the village of of the Krasnodar territory of the Imereti emergency happened in elementary school. On the morning of 30 September before the start of classes in the class entered, a young man with a hacksaw. Citizen behaved very inappropriately. Witnesses say that the man uttered the phrase “someone to eat” and then slashed himself in the neck cutting tool.
Students hastily escorted out of the building, and would-be suicide bomber was detained by the security guard and male teachers. Later the police arrived, which took away the bully from school. A citizen turned 33-year-old native of Yekaterinburg.
Neither the children nor the school staff as a result of incident has not suffered. The man sent for treatment. The patient will undergo an examination on the contents of blood alcohol and psychoactive drugs. The school is checking.
We will remind, earlier in Russia in the Saratov region student brought to class an axe and Molotov cocktails. Another school holiday “Last call” assaulted a Deputy.
